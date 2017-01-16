BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
Jan 16 SPML Infra Ltd :
* Says SPML Infra Limited secures three new orders worth INR 800 crores
* Says expect to get more power projects in north eastern states
* Says orders for power substation, rooftop solar power plant,water & wastewater treatment, muncipal solid waste management projects
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago