Jan 16 Enkei Wheels India Ltd

* Enkei wheels india ltd says approved allotment of 743,835 equity shares to its promoter enkei corporation, japan aggregating inr. 141.3 million Source text [Approved the allotment of 743,835 Equity Shares to its promoter Enkei Corporation, Japan on preferential basis at the price of Rs. 190 (including premium of Rs. 185) aggregating Rs. 141,328,650]