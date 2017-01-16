BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
Jan 16 DDM Holding AG :
* Provides business update in connection to contemplated issue of senior secured bond
* Says net collections during Q4 2016 were in line with previous quarter
* Says EBIT margin continues to be well above guided financial target of exceeding 50 percent
* Cash EBITDA for Q4 2016 decreased slightly compared to previous quarter
* Says there is continued favourable outlook for supply of debt portfolios in existing markets, as well as plenty of opportunities in potential new markets
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.