BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
Jan 16 Societe Generale :
* Company has decided to enlarge the General Management team with the appointment of a new Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Didier Valet
* SocGen says change meets a dual objective of enhancing both our client-focused approach and the Group's governance.
* New group General Management team is made of:
Frederic Oudea, Chief Executive Officer
Severin Cabannes, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, in charge of steering and control for the Group. The Finance, Risk, and Resources Departments report to him. The Compliance Department will also report to him in the new set up.
Bernardo Sanchez Incera, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, French and International Retail Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance.
Didier Valet, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Corporate & Investment Banking, Private Banking, Asset Management and Securities Services
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.