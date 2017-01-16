Jan 16 Telefonaktiebolaget Lm Ericsson
:
* Ericsson says Borje Ekholm takes office as president and
CEO today, as previously announced
* Jan Frykhammar, who has temporarily held the position as
President and CEO, remains a member of the Executive Leadership
Team and is appointed Executive Vice President and Advisor to
the CEO
* Jan Frykhammar will support Börje Ekholm during a
transition period and will focus on corporate governance and
efficiency
* Carl Mellander remains acting Chief Financial Officer and
a member of the Executive Leadership Team
* Magnus Mandersson remains Executive Vice President,
Advisor to the CEO, focusing on customer relationships, and a
member of the Executive Leadership Team.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: