BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
Jan 16 Investor Ab
* Investor supports Atlas Copco's proposal to split the group
* Says upon completion of split, expected in 2018, both companies will be listed core investments within Investor
* Investor is Atlas Copco's largest owner, holding 16.9 percent of the capital and 22.3 percent of the votes Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.