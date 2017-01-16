BRIEF-CN and TCRC-CTY reach tentative agreement on new labour contract for conductors in Canada
* Cn and tcrc-cty reach tentative agreement on new labour contract for conductors in canada
Jan 16 Vendome Resources Corp
* Filed articles of amendment effecting its name change to Vanadium One Energy Corp.
* Shares will commence trading on TSX venture exchange under new name and ticker symbol "Vone" on January 16, 2017.
* Innovation Network Corp. of Japan will enter into negotiations with Western Digital on partnering to purchase Toshiba's memory unit - Nikkei