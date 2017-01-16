BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
Jan 16 HSBC Holdings Plc
* Sandeep Uppal appointed as HSBC's new regional head of international subsidiary banking (ISB), Asia-Pacific with effect from 1 June 2017
* Rajat Verma succeeds Sandeep as HSBC's head of commercial banking in India, with effect from 1 June 2017
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago