Jan 16 UK Export Finance -

* Will provide $400 million in support for a ge oil & gas contract with Ghana's offshore cape three points project

* The contract will support jobs in the Aberdeen and Bristol areas

* Supporting a GE oil & gas contract worth us $850 million

* Following first gas production in 2018, the new fields are expected to continuously feed Ghana's thermal power plants for more than 20 years

* Support is provided as part of a larger $1.35 billion financing package Source text: bit.ly/2iZLIhi