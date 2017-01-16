BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
Jan 16 UK Export Finance -
* Will provide $400 million in support for a ge oil & gas contract with Ghana's offshore cape three points project
* The contract will support jobs in the Aberdeen and Bristol areas
* Supporting a GE oil & gas contract worth us $850 million
* Following first gas production in 2018, the new fields are expected to continuously feed Ghana's thermal power plants for more than 20 years
* Support is provided as part of a larger $1.35 billion financing package Source text: bit.ly/2iZLIhi
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.