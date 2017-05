Jan 16 Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd

* Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd - dec quarter net profit 126.7 million rupees versus profit 98 million rupees year ago

* Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 4.36 blnrupees versus 3.53 billion rupees year ago

* Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd says approved issue of NCDs upto INR 1.50 billion Source text - (bit.ly/2iZOjYq) Further company coverage: