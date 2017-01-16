BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
Jan 16 Phumelela Gaming & Leisure Ltd :
* Further announcement relating to the fully committed renounceable Phumelela rights offer
* Certain employees of Phumelela are now entitled to participate in rights offer
* Has now applied to list an additional 271,005 rights offer shares and an additional 271,005 letters of allocation
* Maximum number of rights offer shares to be listed and letters of allocation will increase from 16,331,225 to 16,602,230
* Amount Phumelela proposes to raise in respect of rights offer will increase by approximately R5 million to R289 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.