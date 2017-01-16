BRIEF-India's Surat Textile Mills March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago
Jan 16 Reliance Industries Ltd :
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
* Reliance Industries exec says by 2017-18 the company likely expects $3.5 billion incremental operating profit
* Reliance Industries exec says the petcoke gassification project will be completed by June
* Reliance Industries exec says refinery off gas cracker project will be completed by end of March
* Reliance industries exec says expect double digit demand growth in petroleum products
* Reliance Industries exec says co will not be able to start 1400 fuel outlets by March 31 2017
* Reliance Industries exec says focussed on organic growth in telecom for now
* Reliance Industries exec says will look at sustainibility of crude prices to make incremental investments in shale business in US Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net loss 25.5 million rupees versus profit 1.1 million rupees year ago