Jan 16 Sree Rayalaseema Alkalies And Allied Chemicals Ltd

* To issue 4.4 million shares in the ratio 1:1 to Brilliant Industries Private Ltd., promoter of the company Source text : [To issue and allotment of 43,61,265 Equity Shares on conversion of Second Tranche Convertible Share Warrants in the ratio 1:1 to M/s. Brilliant Industries Private Ltd., Promoter of the Company]