Jan 16 Landing International Development Ltd
* Company proposes to implement capital reorganisation,
which will entail capital reduction and sub-division
* Capital reduction involving reduction of issued share
capital of company
* To cancel paid-up capital of co to extent of HK$0.09 on
each of issued ordinary shares of HK$0.10 each
* To implement rights issue on basis of five shares for
every one new share at subscription price of HK$0.05 per share
* Will raise proceeds approximately HK$5.14 billion before
expenses from rights issue
* Sub-division on basis that every unissued ordinary share
of HK$0.10 each be sub-divided into ten new shares of HK$0.01
each
* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption
of trading in shares with effect from 17 Jan
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: