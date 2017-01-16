Jan 16 Engie :
* ENGIE, Societe d'Infrastructures Gazieres (held by CNP
Assurances and Caisse des Dépôts) and GRTgaz signed
preliminary memorandum of understanding for the acquisition of
Elengy (a wholly-owned subsidiary of ENGIE operating LNG
terminals) at 100% by GRTgaz (the French natural gas
transmission operator, owned 75% by ENGIE and 25% by SIG).
* For the shareholders of GRTgaz and Elengy, this planned
acquisition responds to both European gas infrastructure
challenges and market player needs. The market is currently
subject to infrastructure consolidation where very large players
are integrating several gas chain businesses, in particular LNG
terminals and gas transmission networks, says Engie
* GRTgaz's acquisition of Elengy, bolstering GRTgaz with
high quality LNG assets, would thus enhance France's position
for international LNG trading, says Engie
* Transaction would have no impact on the legal status of
GRTgaz and Elengy, nor any consequences for their employees
* Project illustrates the importance of natural gas in the
strategy of ENGIE whose goal is to become the leader of the
energy transition in the world, says Engie
* Transaction will not modify the current shareholding of
GRTgaz (75% ENGIE, 25% SIG) following a capital increase
reserved to SIG and a contribution of shares owned by ENGIE
* Deal will cut ENGIE's net debt by 200 million euros ($212
million)
($1 = 0.9436 euros)
