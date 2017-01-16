BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
Jan 16 HIL Ltd :
* Commenced commercial production at newly established dry mix manufacturing facility at Haryana with installed capacity of 72,000 MT p.a.
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago