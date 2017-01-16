Jan 16 Delta Corp Ltd

* Says been issued licence for operations of a casino in Sikkim, under the Sikkim casino (control & tax) Act, 2002

* Says is fully ready to commence its casino operations and will do so immediately Source text: (With reference to the earlier letter dated July 26, 2016, with reference to issue of a provisional gaming license for Sikkim, Delta Corp Ltd has now informed BSE that the Company on January 16, 2017 has been issued a licence for operations of a Casino in Gangtok, Sikkim, under the Sikkim Casino (Control & Tax) Act, 2002. The Company is fully ready to commence its Casino operations and will do so immediately.) Further company coverage: