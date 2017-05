Jan 16 Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc

* "Options for UK's relationship with EU post-Brexit remain a live topic"

* "If a special bespoke deal cannot be agreed then, as a default, UK will trade with EU27 under world trade organisation rules"

* Whilst not optimal, trading under WTO rules is "far from disastrous"