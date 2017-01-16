BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Jan 16 Infosys Ltd
* Infosys announces internal carbon price
* Announced its internal carbon price at $10.5 per ton of co2e
* Says the price will be applicable for a period of two years and will represent the cost of decarbonizing 1 ton of co2e Source text: bit.ly/2jAHjlv Further company coverage:
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago