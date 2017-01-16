BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Jan 16 Duke Offshore Ltd
* Award of contract
* Says the full charter contract will start with immediately effect.
* Says full charter contract will start with immediately effect
* Says the vessel will operate on the west coast of india to support specialized operations to the indian arm of a multinational corporation. Source text: bit.ly/2jASnPy Further company coverage:
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago