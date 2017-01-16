BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Jan 16 Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd
* Says approved raising of funds via rupee denominated bonds in offshore markets within overall borrowing limit
* Says signs purchase agreement with Hong Kong & Shanghai Banking Corp for purchase of rupee denominated bonds Source text: bit.ly/2jAU5R4 Further company coverage:
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago