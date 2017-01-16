BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
Jan 16 London Stock Exchange Group Plc :
* Clarification statement
* Notes publication of study by Prof. Dr. Dirk Schiereck in relation to merger between Deutsche Börse and London Stock Exchange Group
* Further notes consequent recent press speculation in relation to possible future location of certain of its businesses as a result of merger
Says such action is not contemplated and any statements suggesting otherwise are inaccurate and misguided
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.