Jan 16 London Stock Exchange Group Plc :

* Clarification statement

* Notes publication of study by Prof. Dr. Dirk Schiereck in relation to merger between Deutsche Börse and London Stock Exchange Group

* Further notes consequent recent press speculation in relation to possible future location of certain of its businesses as a result of merger

* Says such action is not contemplated and any statements suggesting otherwise are inaccurate and misguided