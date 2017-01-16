BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
Jan 16 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI - limit on withdrawals from ATMs has been enhanced from the current limit of 4,500 rupees to 10,000 rupees per day per card
* RBI - there are no changes in the other conditions.
* RBI - limit on withdrawal from current accounts has been enhanced from the current limit of INR 50,000/- per week to INR 1,00,000/- per week
* RBI - relaxations as provided in RBI circular dated November 28, 2016 will continue. Source text: (bit.ly/2jo0W3b)
