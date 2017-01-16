BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Jan 16 HCL Technologies Ltd
* Says clarification on a law suit filed against HCL America Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary
* Says co will defend its position
* Says there have been no agreements between the parties
* Says "allegations in the lawsuit are totally baseless" Source text:bit.ly/2ixRKEw Further company coverage:
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago