Jan 16 Reliance Industries Ltd :

* Petrochemicals business demand expected to revive as effects of demonetisation are absorbed and economy readjusts to new normal

* Pace of domestic demand growth in petrochemicals business slowed down due to demonetization of old currency notes during quarter

* KG-D6 JV completed one side track at MA field which was put to production in Oct 2016; 2nd side track to be completed in 4Q FY17

* Board decided to make rights issue of non-cumulative optionally convertible preference shares aggregating to 300 billion rupees

* "TV home-shopping business is passing through a critical phase, faced with competitive, macro and regulatory challenges"