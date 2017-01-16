BRIEF-India's Surat Textile Mills March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago
Jan 16 Reliance Industries Ltd :
* Petrochemicals business demand expected to revive as effects of demonetisation are absorbed and economy readjusts to new normal
* Pace of domestic demand growth in petrochemicals business slowed down due to demonetization of old currency notes during quarter
* KG-D6 JV completed one side track at MA field which was put to production in Oct 2016; 2nd side track to be completed in 4Q FY17
* Board decided to make rights issue of non-cumulative optionally convertible preference shares aggregating to 300 billion rupees
* "TV home-shopping business is passing through a critical phase, faced with competitive, macro and regulatory challenges" Source text: bit.ly/2jQ1zia Further company coverage:
* March quarter net loss 25.5 million rupees versus profit 1.1 million rupees year ago