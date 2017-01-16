Jan 16 Reliance Industries Ltd

* Says qtrly utilization levels in refining & marketing business was seasonally higher in Europe and Asia while North American utilization declined from previous quarter levels

* Says Jio continues to face interconnection congestion issues with some large operators due to inadequate provision of PoI capacities

* Says PoI capacity provided by some large operators is way below requirement, falling short of the customer addition pace of Jio

* Jio continues rapid ramp up of subscriber base;as of Dec 31, there were 72.4 million subscribers on network