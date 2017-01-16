BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Jan 16 Layla Textile and Traders Ltd
* Layla Textile and Traders Ltd says approved appointment of Rajesh H Gouri as MD
* Layla Textile and Traders Ltd says approved resignation of Anup Kumar Shah from the post of managing director Source text - (bit.ly/2itygG0) Further company coverage:
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago