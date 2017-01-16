BRIEF-Synlait Milk says forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms
* Forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 16 Rational Ag
* Fiscal 2016 sales revenues up by 9 percent
* 27 percent ebit margin in 2016
* Posted sales revenues of around 613 million euros in 2016 fiscal year
* Rational expects earnings before interest and taxes (ebit) of around 166-167 million euros (previous year: 160 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
* Forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has purchased 100 pct of shares of New Zealand Dairy Company