Forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms
Jan 17 Vard Holdings Ltd :
* signed loi for design and construction of an expedition cruise vessel for an undisclosed international cruise co
* Contract price is expected to be approximately nok 1 billion
Contract price is expected to be approximately nok 1 billion

Parties have plans to sign contract within 1q 2017, subject to several conditions being met, including satisfactory financing
* Has purchased 100 pct of shares of New Zealand Dairy Company