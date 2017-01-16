Jan 17 Healthway Medical Corporation Limited

* On 16 January 2017 entered into a subscription agreement with GW Active Limited

* Co to issue S$10 million in convertible notes and S$60 million in non-convertible notes

* Net proceeds to be raised by company is approximately S$68.3 million

* Intends to utilise approximately 20% of net proceeds to repay existing bank borrowings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: