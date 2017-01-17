BRIEF-Castellum: Hjälpmedelscentralen Medelpunkten signs lease agreement for property in Helsingborg
* HJÄLPMEDELSCENTRALEN MEDELPUNKTEN HAS SIGNED A LEASE AGREEMENT EFFECTIVE JAN. 1, 2018
Jan 17 Capitaland Ltd
* Capitaland (Vietnam) Holdings signed agreement to acquire a prime commercial site in Ho Chi Minh City
* Construction is expected to commence in 1Q 2017 and will complete in 2020
* Acquisition is also in line with the plan to establish a US$500 million investment fund to focus on commercial properties in vietnam Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 556.8 million versus EGP 183.7 million year ago