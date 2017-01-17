Jan 17 Crompton Greaves Ltd

* Crompton Greaves Ltd says CG wins usd 105 million order from PT PLN Indonesia

* Crompton Greaves Ltd says order to manufacture and install power transformers

* Crompton Greaves Ltd says transformers to be installed at over 100 substations and power plants across Indonesia