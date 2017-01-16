BRIEF-Chartwell announces two new credit facilities totalling $300 mln
* Chartwell announces two new credit facilities totalling $300 million
Jan 16 Sonova Holding Ag :
* Sonova intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
* Signed an agreement to sell its MiniSom retail business in Portugal to Amplifon S.p.A
* Potential sale of two businesses is not expected to have a material effect on results of current fiscal year
* Engaged in negotiations regarding a potential sale of audionova retail business in France to Amplifon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Chartwell announces two new credit facilities totalling $300 million
KINSHASA, May 29 Democratic Republic of Congo's health ministry has approved the use of a new Ebola vaccine to counter an outbreak in its northeast that has killed four people, a spokesman said on Monday.