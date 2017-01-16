BRIEF-Augusta Capital says FY NPAT fell 43 pct
* fy npat of nz$7.75 million, a decrease of 43% against prior year
Jan 17 Perpetual Ltd :
* Funds under management (FUM) as at 31 December 2016 were $31.9 billion
* Total average FUM for three months to 31 December 2016 were $ 30.9 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing