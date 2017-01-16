Jan 16 Serinus Energy Inc
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es
Saida field in Tunisia
* Serinus Energy Inc says Chouech Es Saida field was
initially shut-in on January 10, 2017
* Company has procured a replacement electrical submersible
pump for CS-3 well
* Serinus Energy says shut-in was in anticipation of 3-day
strike with production stoppage, as voted for by employees at
Winstar Chouech Es Saida facilities.
* Serinus Energy says Co still uncertain as to when
replacement pump will be delivered to Co and exact timing for
well & field to be back on production
* Serinus Energy says during shut-in period, to continue to
engage in dialogue with UGTT regarding economic redundancy
process
* Serinus Energy says as one part of ongoing cost savings
program, company recently decided for a program of economic
redundancy
* Says staff reductions in this program are necessary for
company to further reduce operating costs
* Serinus Energy says in process of shutting in production,
will prepare for safe mobilization of all employees out of
Chouech Es Saida facilities over coming days
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: