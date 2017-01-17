BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance Co approves allottment of NCDs worth 50 mln rupees
* Says approved allottment of NCDs worth 50 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 17 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd
* Says ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited has made investment of 8.41% in Fino Paytech Limited.
* Says deal for total consideration of 1 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2jiFR7r Further company coverage:
* Says approved allottment of NCDs worth 50 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Consensus forecast for March quarter profit was 463.2 million rupees