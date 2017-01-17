Jan 17 Bone Therapeutics SA :

* Thomas Lienard appointed CEO

* Cash and cash equivalents at Dec 31 amount to 20.3 million euros ($21.63 million)

* Received 2.3 million euros in non-dilutive funding granted by the Walloon region

* Expects to finalize recruitment for interim analysis of allob phase I/IIa delayed-union study shortly and to present results in H2 2017

* Also expects to provide further results from first set of 16 patients in Allob phase IIa spinal fusion trial