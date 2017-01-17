BRIEF-Vexim says Anvisa approves Spinejack implants in Brazil
* HAS RECEIVED REGULATORY APPROVAL FROM ANVISA(1), BRAZIL'S NATIONAL HEALTH SURVEILLANCE AGENCY, IN ORDER TO COMMERCIALIZE SPINEJACK® IN BRAZIL.
Jan 17 Bone Therapeutics SA :
* Thomas Lienard appointed CEO
* Cash and cash equivalents at Dec 31 amount to 20.3 million euros ($21.63 million)
* Received 2.3 million euros in non-dilutive funding granted by the Walloon region
* Expects to finalize recruitment for interim analysis of allob phase I/IIa delayed-union study shortly and to present results in H2 2017
* Also expects to provide further results from first set of 16 patients in Allob phase IIa spinal fusion trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9385 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.