Jan 17 Cicor Technologies Ltd :

* Very strong growth in order intake with positive sales performance in second half of 2016

* Preliminary, unaudited order intake figure for full year 2016 of approximately 220 million Swiss francs ($218.58 million) is 25 percent higher than previous year (176.3 million francs)

* Improved growth dynamic in second half of 2016 led to a sales increase of approximately 5 percent to 189 million francs (unaudited) for full year 2016 (2015: 180.6 million francs)

* In addition, Cicor Group was able to reverse downward trend in earnings during second half of 2016