* Announces personnel negotiations in finland

* Negotiations affect up to 250 employees, of which up to 180 are in Technology Services and Modernization service line

* Planned reductions in Finland are expected to materialize mainly by end of June

* Estimates that its full-year restructuring costs in 2017 will be 1-2 pct of group sales

* Says restructuring needs will be based on automation, other productivity improvements and need to align company's competence base with market demand

* It is estimated that over 20 million euros ($21.3 million) in savings will affect cost base for 2017

* Company expects that actions altogether, including anticipated reductions in Finland, will result in annualized gross savings of close to 40 million euros Source text for Eikon:

