BRIEF-Vexim says Anvisa approves Spinejack implants in Brazil
* HAS RECEIVED REGULATORY APPROVAL FROM ANVISA(1), BRAZIL'S NATIONAL HEALTH SURVEILLANCE AGENCY, IN ORDER TO COMMERCIALIZE SPINEJACK® IN BRAZIL.
Jan 17 Astrazeneca Plc
* Expands 1st-line lung cancer immuno-oncology programme opportunities
* Refined endpoints and statistical analysis plan in phase iii mystic trial
* Mystic trial will now assess progression-free survival and overall survival (os) endpoints Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.