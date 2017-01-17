BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
Jan 17 Capital First Ltd :
* Says approved issue of NCDs worth 5 billion rupees on private placement basis
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago