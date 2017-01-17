BRIEF-India's Bajaj Electricals March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter total income from operations 12.78 billion rupees
Jan 17 Holdsport Limited
* Sales Update For The Four Months Ended 31 December 2016
* Total sales for four months ended december 2016 ("period") increased by 5 pct compared to corresponding period last year
* Retail sales for comparable stores decreasing by 0.7 pct over period
* Sportsmans warehouse sales increased by 0.5 pct (comparable sales reduced by 2.3 pct)
* Outdoor warehouse sales increased by 8.4 pct (4.3 pct comparable)
* Wholesale division's total sales increased by 46.7 pct and external sales increased by 110.8 pct
* Weighted retail trading space increased by 4.4 pct relative to prior corresponding period
* Retail divisions experienced price inflation of approximately 8.5 pct for period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter total income from operations 12.78 billion rupees
* Fy headline earnings per share ("heps") is expected to be between 50.0% and 65.0% lower than year ago