BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Swan Energy Ltd
* Swan Energy -authorised share capital of 100% subsidiary of company, namely Swan LNG Private Limited has been increased to INR 20 billion Source text - (bit.ly/2jZJQJm) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago