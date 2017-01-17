Jan 17 Cairn Energy Plc :

* Pre-Close update

* 2017 drilling programme aims to further define SNE field for development and target additional exploration upside on acreage

* Senegal exploration & appraisal --third phase of drilling to commence late January 2017 with further evaluation of SNE discovery

* Catcher and Kraken developments in UK north sea on track for first oil in 2017; peak net targeted production to Cairn of 25,000 boepd

* Total project capex for Catcher is now forecast at $1.6 billion, $600 million (m) lower than original sanctioned estimate

$335 mln group net cash at Dec. 31, 2016