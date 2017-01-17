BRIEF-India's Jindal Saw March-qtr profit up 69.5 pct
* Profit in March quarter last year was 672.5 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income 19.02 billion rupees
Jan 17 Cairn Energy Plc :
* Pre-Close update
* 2017 drilling programme aims to further define SNE field for development and target additional exploration upside on acreage
* Senegal exploration & appraisal --third phase of drilling to commence late January 2017 with further evaluation of SNE discovery
* Catcher and Kraken developments in UK north sea on track for first oil in 2017; peak net targeted production to Cairn of 25,000 boepd
* Total project capex for Catcher is now forecast at $1.6 billion, $600 million (m) lower than original sanctioned estimate
* $335 mln group net cash at Dec. 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* March quarter consol total income from operations 3.91 billion rupees