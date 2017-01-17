Jan 17 Micro Focus International Plc :
* Announcement regarding proposed CEO of enlarged Micro
Focus Group post completion of Micro Focus/HPE Software merger
* Chris Hsu, currently chief operating officer of HPE and
executive vice president of HPE Software, will become CEO of
enlarged group
* Stephen Murdoch will remain CEO of Micro Focus until
completion, and then become COO
* EXPECTS to announce further details of board composition,
exec management of enlarged group when prospectus is published
in Q3 2017
