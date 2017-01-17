Jan 17 La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd

* Seeks members' nod for preferential allotment of convertible warrants worth 80 million rupees

* Seeks members' nod for acquisition of equity shares of La Tim Sourcing (India) Private Limited to make 100% subsidiary

* Seeks members' nod for increase in authorized share capital of the company to 70 million rupees