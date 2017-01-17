BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
Jan 17 La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd
* Seeks members' nod for preferential allotment of convertible warrants worth 80 million rupees
* Seeks members' nod for acquisition of equity shares of La Tim Sourcing (India) Private Limited to make 100% subsidiary
* Seeks members' nod for increase in authorized share capital of the company to 70 million rupees Source text: bit.ly/2juzZKv Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago