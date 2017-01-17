BRIEF-Fufeng Group says has noted decrease in trading price and increase in trading volume of shares
* Has noted decrease in trading price and increase in trading volume of shares of company today
Jan 17 Ajisen China Holdings Ltd :
* For 3 months ended Dec 31, Hong Kong same store sales growth rate fell 1.7 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has noted decrease in trading price and increase in trading volume of shares of company today
* March quarter profit 17.3 million rupees versus profit 5.9 million rupees year go