Jan 17 Lifelock Inc :

* LifeLock Inc- on January 16, 2017, co entered into amendment No. 1 to merger agreement with Symantec Corp- sec filing

* LifeLock- Amendment provides Symantec right, in certain circumstances, to extend date of closing of deal to later of February 9, 2017 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2iHXT4m) Further company coverage: