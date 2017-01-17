BRIEF-Videocon d2h says revenue from operations came in at INR 7.55 bln for qtr ended March 31
* Revenue from operations came in at inr 7.55 billion for quarter ended March 31, 2017
Jan 17 Wsi Industries Inc :
* WSI Industries - co's largest customer issued public disclosure on Jan. 9 of immediately winding down one of its product lines for which co provides parts
* WSI Industries Inc - does not expect to incur a loss on sale of the inventory
* WSI Industries Inc - co has halted all production of parts related to program and is working with its customer on selling remaining inventory
* WSI Industries Inc - discontinuance of parts will negatively affect future sales, with impact expected to begin during company's fiscal 2017 Q2
* WSI Industries Inc - affected product line represented about fifteen percent of annual sales for company Source text: (bit.ly/2iHPMFg) Further company coverage:
* Revenue from operations came in at inr 7.55 billion for quarter ended March 31, 2017
SANTO DOMINGO, May 29 Nearly a dozen officials and businessman in the Dominican Republic were arrested early Monday in relation to $92 million in bribes paid by the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht to obtain public works contracts.