Jan 17 Wsi Industries Inc :

* WSI Industries - co's largest customer issued public disclosure on Jan. 9 of immediately winding down one of its product lines for which co provides parts

* WSI Industries Inc - does not expect to incur a loss on sale of the inventory

* WSI Industries Inc - co has halted all production of parts related to program and is working with its customer on selling remaining inventory

* WSI Industries Inc - discontinuance of parts will negatively affect future sales, with impact expected to begin during company's fiscal 2017 Q2

* WSI Industries Inc - affected product line represented about fifteen percent of annual sales for company