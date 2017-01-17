BRIEF-Videocon d2h says revenue from operations came in at INR 7.55 bln for qtr ended March 31
* Revenue from operations came in at inr 7.55 billion for quarter ended March 31, 2017
Jan 17 Dynegy Inc
* Dynegy lenders agree to reprice and upsize its term Loan C Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Revenue from operations came in at inr 7.55 billion for quarter ended March 31, 2017
SANTO DOMINGO, May 29 Nearly a dozen officials and businessman in the Dominican Republic were arrested early Monday in relation to $92 million in bribes paid by the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht to obtain public works contracts.